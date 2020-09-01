Columbus woman collecting supplies for hurricane victims in Louisiana

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman and her family are giving back in a big way for hurricane victims in Louisiana.
Lori Daniels is collecting various supplies and household goods along with nonperishable food items for people who have lost nearly everything after Hurricane Laura ravaged their homes.
She said she felt called to help after her recent efforts in 2017 when she organized relief efforts for people in Texas affected by Hurricane Ivan. In spite of everything going on in the world, Daniels said this is her way of providing some hope to those in need.
“My mentality is just that everybody can do something,” said Daniels. “Whether someone goes out and picks up a case of water, which is four or five bucks. Whether you are sharing it on social media saying, hey I know what someone is doing. Everybody has a co-worker, everybody has a family member, or a neighbor. All you have to do is ask. It is a lot for one person or one family to take on, but I just feel like people need to do their part. So, that is exactly what I am doing.”
Daniels along with her four children and husband plan to drive a U-Haul truck to Louisiana Thursday where they will deliver the supplies to a Spanish church based in a high-poverty location.
Anyone who wishes to make donations can drop them off at Residential Services located at 4454 Warm Springs Road.
