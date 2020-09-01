Cranking Up the Heat for the Start of September

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off the first day of September with some patchy fog and steamy conditions across the Valley as the humidity has yet to budge over Georgia and Alabama. Despite today being the first day of meteorological fall too, the next several days feature high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with even upper 90s possible closer to the weekend. Of course, with the humidity, don’t be surprised to have feels like temperatures in the triple digits each afternoon. Some hit-or-miss storms are possible this afternoon, but rain chances look slim through the start of the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southeast, keeping us a little drier than usual.