Deadly pedestrian shooting suspect disputing capital murder charge

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - A court-appointed attorney for the suspect in last week’s deadly shooting in Union Springs says they will dispute the capital murder charge.
Union Springs police say they arrested 22-year-old Jeremiah Penn after he admitted shooting 29-year-old Johnarian Allen.
The attorney says they don’t believe the capital murder charge fits the crime.
Police say Penn was upset because Allen was moving too slowly while crossing the road in front of him.
Penn had his first court appearance Monday and remains in the Bullock County jail.
Penn is expected to have his preliminary hearing within 30 days from now.
