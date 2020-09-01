Fort Benning Control Access Point reopens with limited hours

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a slight change in the route for commuters traveling from Fort Benning Monday.
The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning reopened the Benning Road Control Access Point (ACP) earlier in the morning.
The ACP will be open with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. The gate has been closed since March 23 for construction on the Benning Road Culvert Replacement Project, allowing for deep case repairs on the inbound and outbound lanes.
