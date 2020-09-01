Georgia Power residential customers to see $17 reduction on Oct. bills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power announced Tuesday that customers will see a $17 reduction on their October bills.
The credit reflects a one-time $61.6 million credit for customers, approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission as a result of Georgia Power’s 2019 financial results.
The typical residential customer will see a one-time credit of $12 and fuel cost reduction of $5.32, which brings the total reduction to more than $17. Georgia Power will apply the credit to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of December 31, 2019 and are still active or receiving a final bill as of October 2020.
This will be the third credit that customers will receive this year, totaling more than $45 for the typical residential customer.
