Happy September! Summer Isn’t Going Anywhere

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day of September is here! This means it is the first day of meteorological Fall (Astronomical Fall does not occur till September 22nd), this is simply a day we start a new season for data keeping purposes in the weather world. I’m sure many of you stepped out today to get your first pumpkin flavored goodies of the year, however, the conditions this week won’t resemble anything close to Fall. A building dome of high pressure to our south (promoting sinking air) will set the stage for a hot mid to late week. Our recent computer model trends bring a good amount of the Chattahoochee Valley into the middle and upper 90s for Thursday and Friday. This coupled with humidity will make is feel like well into the 100s. Our storm coverage will only amount to 10-20% across the region through Saturday. If planning any events for Labor Day Weekend, Saturday will be the driest day. Sunday and Labor Day Monday feature low 90s with a 40% coverage in storms, not a washout, but classic hit and miss downpours. Longer range continues to be uncertain in terms of how much we cool off heading into mid-September, but trends do support at least some cool down. This would resemble mid-80s for highs, and mid-60s for lows, but that can all change, as this far out it is tough to narrow down any specifics. Tropics wise we have now Tropical Storm Nana that has formed, it will likely impact Central America to some capacity. Another area off the Southeast coast will likely become Tropical Storm Omar tonight, and will be a storm for the fishes as it heads out to sea. A couple disturbed areas off Africa will have to be monitored as well into the next week or so. Make sure to stay tuned to WTVM for the latest.