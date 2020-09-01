MCSD explains protocols if student or teacher gets sick at school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) will begin phasing in in-person learning Monday, Sept., 14 and Mon. Sept, 21 for students who opt for it.
The district had tentatively planned for after Sept. 9, but Superintendent David Lewis said these dates both fall on a Monday instead of starting mid-week.
According to MCSD’s plan, if a teacher becomes sick at work, they will be sent home immediately. If a student is sick at school, they’ll be taken to an isolated area and parents will be called immediately to come pick them up.
With some heading back to the classroom in less than two weeks, the district officials are laying out their notification plans if a student becomes sick with COVID-19.
“We will notify those parents if there is a designated close contact. We will send information to the Department of Public Health of those close contacts as well as the positive student and then in collaboration with plant services, obviously, we would sanitize and disinfect the room,” said Tracy Fox, MCSD’s director of risk management.
Fox said they will also notify parents whose child has not come in close contact with someone who tested positive. According to Fox, the district has criteria laid out that students must meet at least one of in order to return to school.
“A, have a clear medical diagnosis from their healthcare provider, B, be 10 days from the onset of their symptoms or C, have a negative test and be fever free for 48 hours and feeling better,” said Fox.
According to Lewis, if a student is home sick and they still participate in class virtually, they will not be marked absent.
“When we designed our three plans, we did it so they could work seamlessly between virtual, back to in-person, or full in-person. That was our plan, to make it as seamless as possible,” Lewis said during Monday night’s school board meeting.
Buses will have assigned student seating, hand sanitizer, and be disinfected after morning and afternoon routes. However, parents are encouraged to bring their children to and from school.
Safety precautions in schools include masks being required for all students and staff, visitor restrictions, and hand sanitizer in every classroom. There will also be sneeze guards in receptions areas.
