MCSD student weighs in on virtual learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All Muscogee County School District students are in their third virtual week of learning.
Northside High School 10th grader, Delicia Neely, said online learning is going better than she expected.
She said the most challenging thing for her is learning math online, which she feels would be best in person. Neely said the schoolwork itself seems easier than it would be if they were learning in-person.
“For the kids who are struggling or stressed out because online is a big transition and it’s very, very different from going in person, just stay motivated and try to come up with a game plan,” said Neely. “And don’t give up because it definitely could be worse.”
Neely said she will continue with virtual learning once the district moves to the choice model. She also said teachers have been understanding about submitting assignments on time with technology not being guaranteed to always work.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.