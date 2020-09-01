Muscogee County School Board approves general fund budget for fiscal year 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muskogee County School Board voted Monday to approve the district’s general fund budget for the fiscal year 2021.
The district is having to make some budgetary cutbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board approved tiered furlough days for employees, depending on how many days they work. The furlough days range from zero days for employees who work less than 190 days and seven days for employees who work between 240 to 249 days.
The district superintendent will take nine furlough days.
“Our budget is 85 percent personnel intensive so, without the furlough days, one of the board directives was to avoid laying off people,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “So, in order to do that, we had to accomplish that through the furlough days, which will basically result in a 2.5 to 3.5 percent reduction in salary spread over 10 months.”
The school board also voted to have their monthly compensation reduced to 10 percent so they are in line with employees losing pay.
The meeting usually happens in June, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
