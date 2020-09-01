New data shows COVID-19 infections decline in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia health data shows confirmed coronavirus infections have declined for six straight weeks in the state.
Governor Brian Kemp is keeping restrictions in place to hopefully continue that trend.
People in Uptown Columbus said the current restrictions in place are good, but could be better in order to drastically reduce coronavirus numbers.
With more than a quarter million Georgians testing positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said the trends are finally heading in the right direction. State health data shows new cases are on the decline as well as hospitalizations.
Kemp is hoping to keep the numbers decreasing by continuing to enforce his executive order which bans gatherings of more than 50 people and requires the medically fragile to shelter in place. Some said restrictions could be stronger.
“I’d say a statewide mask mandate is probably necessary,” Connor Wilson said.
“I definitely think there needs to be more restrictions,” Wendy Warner agreed.
“If you look at any people who have a little bit more restriction,s their numbers have decreased,” said Rae Baker.
72 Georgia counties remain in the red zone, according to state data for new cases. Not a single one of the counties in our viewing area hit that mark.
Columbus State University student, Randi Harrelson, said she feels safe in terms of the coronavirus.
“I think what we’re trying to do with masks and stuff right now is just lowering the rates so hospitals can control what’s going on. And I think we’re doing a really good job of doing that,” she said.
There are three indicators officials track, which are new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. A Columbus doctor said it’s positive to note new infections and hospitalizations are decreasing, but what’s concerning to him is the death rate still increasing.
“So, two of three indicators have turned, the third one has not yet turned which is to me alarming. But it suggests to me we are not through this yet,” Dr. Glenn Fussell said.
Even though we are seeing improvements, Georgia’s rate of new infections remains nearly double the national average and is about three times higher than it was before Memorial Day.
