Police investigate alleged sexual assault on Crawford Rd. in Opelika

Police investigate alleged sexual assault on Crawford Rd. in Opelika
By Jessie Gibson | September 1, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 2:06 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on August 31.

Police received a complaint of sexual assault in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs between 125-140 pounds.

At the time of the offense, the offender was armed with a handgun. He was last seen leaving the residence on foot.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.