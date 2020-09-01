Police investigate alleged sexual assault on Crawford Rd. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on August 31.
Police received a complaint of sexual assault in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs between 125-140 pounds.
At the time of the offense, the offender was armed with a handgun. He was last seen leaving the residence on foot.
If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.