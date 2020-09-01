Police investigate an overnight shooting on Boulevard St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 200 block of Boulevard Street at approximately 10:38 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Alexis McDougald who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the thigh. She did not advise what had previously taken place.
Officers made contact with a victim and his grandmother who advised that after a verbal altercation between the victim and McDougald, McDougald obtained a gun from a separate bedroom. She then entered the bedroom where the victim’s grandmother was with the gun in one hand and holding a juvenile child in the other.
The victim and his grandmother tried to take the gun from McDougald. The gun discharged striking McDougald in the thigh area.
The juvenile fell during the incident and was flown to CHOA for medical treatment. McDougald was flown to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
