Suspect in Eufaula in custody for alleged sex crimes with student
By Jessie Gibson | September 1, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 11:55 AM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Eufaula Monday on alleged sex crimes with a student.

Amy S. Priest, 44, was arrested on two charges of school employee engaging in sex with student under 19 years old (Code of Alabama 13A-6-81).

The alleged incidents did not occur on school property.

Priest is being held in the Eufaula City Jail. Her bond is set at $50,000.

This case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

