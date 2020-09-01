Suspect in Eufaula in custody for alleged sex crimes with student

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Eufaula Monday on alleged sex crimes with a student.
Amy S. Priest, 44, was arrested on two charges of school employee engaging in sex with student under 19 years old (Code of Alabama 13A-6-81).
The alleged incidents did not occur on school property.
Priest is being held in the Eufaula City Jail. Her bond is set at $50,000.
This case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.
