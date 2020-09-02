Cranking Up the September Heat

For Labor Day weekend, Sunday and Monday will feature some more hit-or-miss storms in the forecast, but not a washout by any means. Our forecast looks more uncertain into next week. We’ve been seeing the hints of better rain coverage during the afternoon and evenings through mid-week, but we’ll keep you posted. As for that highly anticipated cold front next week, still not a guarantee we could see one at all, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed. Prior to any potential front though, highs will still be in the 90s through early next week.