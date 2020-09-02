Fire Marshal: Cause of deadly Midtown Park Apartments fire is “undetermined”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than a month after a massive fire in Columbus claimed the lives of two people and displaced dozens of others at Midtown Park Apartments, the cause has been deemed “undetermined.”
Investigators have been working diligently to determine what caused the July 31 fire, but Columbus Fire Marshal Chief Ricky Shores says there is not enough evidence to put together exactly what happened.
This means that no files will be charged in connection to the fire.
“So we do know where it started, we don’t know the particular circumstances that came together to start the ignition of the fire,” said Chief Shores. “I can tell you there is no foul play suspected. We did an exhaustive investigation into the incident and appears accidental in nature to us.”
Chief Shores adds that the fire begin in unit 210, which is one of the units where one of the victims died.
The night of the fire, a woman who reportedly lived in unit 210 told News Leader 9 that she believed one of her dogs may have knocked over a candle, starting the fire. This theory has not been confirmed by fire officials, however.
Fire officials add that the case has been closed.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.