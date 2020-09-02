Mothers in Chattahoochee Co. raising awareness of human trafficking

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - After authorities found 39 missing children in Georgia as part of an operation to rescue endangered missing children.
Mothers in the Chattahoochee Valley are stepping up to increase awareness of the issues in their own backyard.
These mothers created a Facebook page called Save Our Children, buttThey said taking to social media was not enough. They took to the streets Tuesday night holding signs and driving through Chattahoochee County to educate their community on human trafficking and what signs to look for.
“We just want to raise awareness that it doesn’t have to be kids in the back of an 18-wheeler, it can be a child in your neighborhood,” said concerned mom Laura Clarke. “It can be the child next door. And we just want to educate our community to speak up and speak out if they see things. If they’re not educated, then they don’t know the signs to look for.”
According to experts, there were more than 400,00 children reported missing to the FBI in 2019.
