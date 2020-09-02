No charges expected in fatal pedestrian accident on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have been released in the fatal Columbus accident Monday night that left a woman dead.
Columbus police said 43-year-old Andrea Simmons died after she was hit by a car on Victory Drive.
Lt. Lance Deaton said the initial investigation is revealing the victim was walking across four lanes of traffic when the driver traveling north toward Alabama did not see Simmons and hit her. Based on the initial investigation, Deaton said charges are not expected to be filed against the driver at this time.
Deaton said the area is a hot spot for pedestrian accidents.
“We have had multiple pedestrian accidents there,” said Deaton. “As a matter of fact, we had another pedestrian fatality that was actually one block just east of that location from Monday night. So, we do have a significant issue with pedestrian traffic there and not crossing properly in the crosswalk. It’s dark through that area, so that is a hotspot for pedestrian traffic.”
According to the investigation, Simmons was not using a crosswalk.
Deaton said last year, there were seven pedestrian fatalities in Columbus.
