AU COVID-19 cases are ’less than expected,’ says medical clinical director

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University officials released new data on the number of COVID-19 cases across campus.
The cumulative total number of reported positive cases over the last three weeks is now topping more than 1,000.
While the campus is seeing these new numbers, students are still settling in to campus life.
“I’m super excited to be here, regardless of what’s going on,” said student Hannah Blanding.
Students are also adapting to new Auburn University policies on COVID-19.
“I do feel safe seeing everyone wear their masks around campus, even outside,” said Jonah Sellers, an Auburn University junior.
Another student, George Cothren, agreed.
“We have the little passport app on our phones,” he said. “If we want to go places, we have to have a green screen, least risk.”
Students are also taking a look at the number of coronavirus cases across campus.
The latest data from the university shows there are now more than 1,000 cumulative cases among students and staff.
According to the university, last week from August 22 to August 28, there were 498 new cases reported. Auburn has about 30,000 students enrolled. In a a video created by the university, the school’s medical clinic director said these numbers are less than expected.
“[It’s] not unexpected,” said Dr. Fred Kam, Auburn University’s medical clinic director. “In fact, my expectation was going to be over 700.”
Kam said with thousands of students back on campus, upticks in cases are expected.
“We expect to see multiple spikes, at least 3 to 4 between now and Nov. 24,” he said.
Many students on campus Wednesday said they’re not too concerned so far with the number of COVID-19 cases Auburn is seeing.
“I know Auburn has so many people in it,” said freshman Jordyn Barden. “It’s bound to get some cases. I think we all knew that coming in.”
“I think it could definitely be worse, especially compared to other colleges,” said student John David Lewis.
“As Dr. Kam said, it’s lower than what we expected, and I hope that trend can continue,” Cothren said.
According to Kam, there have been no COVID-related hospitalizations so far.
University officials said the reported numbers reflect those who were a patient of Auburn’s medical clinic and also those in the campus community who self-reported after testing at a different location.
