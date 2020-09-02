Officials reminding of safety precautions ahead of Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Whether it’s precautions for COVID-19, or traveling precautions, there’s a lot to keep in mind this Labor Day weekend.
AAA is predicting less people on the roadways this year because of COVID-19 and they’re actually advising people who are traveling to check out COVID-19 stats and restrictions for their destination before heading out the door.
Holiday weekends usually mean traveling and socializing. While COVID-19 is keeping some people from doing that, it’s not stopping others from heading out the door this weekend. AAA recommends having cleaning supplies wherever you go.
“Whether you decide to go to a state park, you’re going to be out and about exploring things. It’s important that when you get back in your vehicle too that you clean that down as well,” said AAA representative Montrae Waiters.
If you are traveling the roadways or waterways, you can expect to see more law enforcement. On the roadways Lt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department said they will be looking for speeders.
“Almost every day we’re seeing 100, 110, 104, coming off the interstate, and speed is definitely an issue. We’re going to be enforcing that heavily, distracted driving we will, as well as DUI’s,” Deaton said.
Deaton said these days, people are more often under the influence of their phones rather than of alcohol.
“That distracted driving has been as much, if not more, of a problem than DUIs,” Deaton said.
Similar to roadways, bodies of water are going to be patrolled more this holiday weekend.
“Every child under 13 needs to be wearing a life jacket while they’re underway on the water. That being said, we encourage everybody, even if you’re not required to to be, wearing a life jacket,” Georgia Game Warden Gregory Castelli said.
And while it’s exciting to get together with friends and family during a holiday weekend, the pandemic still exists and precautions needs to be taken. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced.
“We had a big spike after Memorial Day. We had a big spike after the Fourth of July. Maybe this time, the third time will be the charm and we will keep the numbers low,” said Pamela Kirkland with the West Central Health District.
Kirkland said in a perfect world, every family would stay home and have a cookout this weekend, but knowing people are a little stir crazy, she wants to remind you to do all you can to stay safe and healthy this holiday weekend.
AAA representatives said Georgia’s gas prices are nearly 20 cents below the national average. They’re at the lowest they’ve been for Labor Day in four years. Georgia’s rates average about $2.04 and the national average is $2.23. Alabama’s gas prices average around $1.93, so you can get more bang for your buck at the gas station.
