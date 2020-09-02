Opelika mayor makes bet with the community as an incentive for completing the census

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Opelika is making a bet with the community as an incentive for people to complete the 2020 census.
Mayor Gary Fuller said he will dye his hair red for a week if 85 percent of Opelika residents complete the census. He said having an accurate census count is important for federal funding for schools, sidewalks, and more, in addition to the future of Opelika in general.
According to Fuller, 68.4 percent of Opelika residents have completed the census so far.
