Russell County School District announces return date for on-campus instruction

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County schools will return to on-campus instruction Thursday, September 10 for those who opted for the traditional face-to-face instruction model.
Virtual learning will remain virtual for those who opted for the virtual learning model, and will not return to to campus through the end of the quarter October 9. A form will be sent to parents/guardians a few weeks prior to the end of the first nine weeks to choose a model of instruction for the second quarter.
Parents who have selected the traditional face-to-face instruction model must complete a transportation questionnaire. To access the questionnaire, click here.
The Russell County School District released the following points to remember:
- Students must wear a mask on the bus and at school.
- Only students are permitted in the hallways and classrooms. Visitors will be limited to individuals providing educational services.
- Please call ahead of time if you are planning to check your student out.
- Please keep your child home if they have a fever, experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19.
- Please refer to the Reopening Plan posted on our website (www.myrcsd.org) for more information on the measures and strategies that have been implemented in order to reduce the risk of transmission.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.