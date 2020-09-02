Steamy and Dry Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The big time heat has returned to the Chattahoochee Valley after a rather unsettled couple of weeks. Can you believe we are talking mainly dry weather for a few days? That is the weather theme right through Saturday as a dome of high pressure continues to build overhead. Outdoor activities are a go, I’d recommend the pool or the patio with a sprinkler system on. Highs into the upper 90s for tomorrow and Friday, not quite record heat, but not too far off either. Good news is the dry weather will hang around into a least the first half of the Labor Day weekend, with the second half (Sunday and Monday) featuring a 30% coverage in storms, but by no means a washout either. Over the past few days we have been advertising a potential cool down late next week, however, our latest guidance is not too excited about anything significant, and there is a lot of inconsistency. So I will split the middle and a say a couple to a few degrees cooler could be the result. Tropics wise we have Omar that is going out to sea, and Nana that will impact Central America. A couple tropical waves are coming off of Africa, and they bear watching. We have you covered on WTVM.