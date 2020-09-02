Total number of COVID-19 cases at Auburn University tops 1,000

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 among Auburn University students and employees since March has topped 1,000.
The university’s second week of classes on campus was marked with nearly 500 newly reported cases of the virus among students.
490 students and eight university employees reported positive tests during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.
The week prior, which marked a return to campus for many students, saw 202 students and five employees test positive.
These cases bring the cumulative total of cases since Mar. 16 to 1,043 on the university’s main campus.
These numbers only include cases either tested at or reported to the Auburn University Medical Clinic.
