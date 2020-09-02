Week 2 Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Troup at Harris County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup at Harris County is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week as the high school football season kicks off in the state of Georgia.
The Troup Tigers are coming off of a fourth straight Class 4A playoff appearance, but they have some big holes to fill in the lineup. The biggest is at quarterback, where Kobe Hudson graduated and moved on to Auburn University as one of their top recruits.
Even with his departure, Tanner Glisson’s crew is considered one of the favorites to win the newly-reconstituted Region 2-4A, which includes most of the public school teams in Columbus.
The Harris County Tigers have made three straight playoff appearances in Class 5A, and have seen steady improvement since Jamie Fox took over the program before the 2018 season.
In last year’s matchup, Troup scored in the fourth quarter win earn a 27-21 victory.
Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30 pm ET at Durham Field in Hamilton.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.