Auburn police arrest 4 auto burglary suspects after police chase ends in Macon Co.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested four auto burglary suspects Thursday following a police chase that ended in Macon County.
According to Auburn police, officers discovered multiple vehicle burglaries in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive. While patrolling the area, officers located the suspect vehicle with multiple occupants inside. The vehicle pursuit began as police attempted a traffic stop.
With the assistance of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tuskegee Police Department, two suspects were detained after the vehicle struck a pursuing police vehicle. Two additional suspects fled on foot and were later located.
During the investigation, items stolen from auto burglaries in Auburn were recovered. The suspect vehicle was determined to be stolen from Hayneville, Alabama.
All suspects are from Montgomery.
The suspects were charged with the following:
Deaundre Franklin, 18
- Unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (five counts)
- First-degree receiving stolen property
- Second-degree theft of property (two counts)
- Fourth -degree theft of property
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
Taurio Mushat, Jr., 18
- Unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (five counts)
- First-degree receiving stolen property
- Second-degree theft of property (two counts)
- Fourth -degree theft of property
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
- Attempting to elude
17-year-old Juvenile
- First-degree receiving stolen property
- Possession of burglary tools
- Carrying a concealed pistol without a permit
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
16-year-old Juvenile
- Unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
- First-degree receiving stolen property
- Possession of burglary tools
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
Auburn police say multiple charges and cases from other agencies are associated with some of the suspects.
Franklin was tranported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $28,000 bond. Mushat was also transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $31,000 bond.The two juveniles were taken to the Lee County Youth Detention Center.
Auburn police say additional charges are pending as multiple cases are under investigation.
