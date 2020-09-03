Chattahoochee Valley Libraries branches to begin limited reopening to public Sept. 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will begin a limited reopening to the public beginning Tuesday, September 8.
The limited reopening includes four Muscogee County public library branches and the Cusseta-Chattahoochee and Marion County public library branches.
The libraries are:
- Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, Columbus
- Mildred L. Terry Public Library, 640 Veterans Parkway, Columbus
- North Columbus Public Library, 5689 Armour Road, Columbus
- South Columbus Public Library, 2034 South Lumpkin Road, Columbus
- Cusseta-Chattahoochee Public Library, 262 Broad Street, Cusseta
- Marion County Public Library, 123 East 5th Avenue, Buena Vista
Public service will be limited to in-person use of the libraries’ computers only. Guests will not be allowed to bring personal computers inside for use and are not allowed to browse materials for checkout.
Everyone will be required to wear masks and temperatures will be checked at the door. Social distancing of six feet between patrons will be required. No eating or drinking will be allowed inside the libraries.
Computer use will be limited to one hour a day per person, and the building occupancy will be limited. Only black and white printing will be available.
Children under the age of 16 will need to have a caregiver over the age of 16 remain with them at all times.
To checkout books and other materials, CVL provides a curbside service where materials can be requested via the website or the CVL mobile app. Once orders are ready, customers are notified and will then drive to the branch and call the displayed number, and their materials are brought directly to their car.
Complete information about adjusted branch hours, curbside service, the 24-hour kiosks, and more can be found on the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries website.
