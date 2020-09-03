Columbus police warning the public of work from home ’repackaging job’ scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is warning the public of a work from home scam.
Among the scams is a repackaging job scam where people are promised considerable sums of money for receiving, repacking, and mailing merchandise that was originally ordered online and sent to a foreign address.
Unknown to the people who agree to this process, the items in the boxes were purchased using stolen credit cards.
Columbus police are urging the public to be mindful when accepting any jobs online, especially one of this nature.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.