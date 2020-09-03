Community Warriors lending a helping hand to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When local and natural disasters happen in the Chattahoochee Valley, there’s one organization that’s always willing to lend a helping hand.
The Community Warriors, Inc. is a non-profit organization that has helped with hurricane relief, survivors of the Columbus Midtown Park Apartments fire, food insecurity, and more.
The group is filled with veterans, community members, and volunteers who have a passion for making a difference and is always looking for more people to get involved and for donations to stay afloat.
“As a nonprofit, you require and depend on donations and not just sponsorships, but community donations to help support the organization,” said Terra Martinez with Community Warriors. “The more people donate, the more we’re able to get involved and do other things.”
In addition to responding to disasters as they come, Community Warriors do monthly community service. The first Thursday of the month, volunteers do yard work for an elderly or disabled person, every third Saturday is a food drive at the Columbus Civic Center, and every fourth Saturday, the drive is at the Activity Center in Phenix City.
Anyone who would like to get involved with the organization can find more information on its Facebook page.
