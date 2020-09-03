Georgia State Golf Association offering free clinic to military veterans in Columbus

“It’s a group of veterans that are coming out. They might be dealing with a physical ailment from their service. They might be dealing with PTSD. We’re having a day of golf for them. It’s at no cost to them and it gets them out of the house and it gives them a good day. Golf is a safe and fun activity and the city of Columbus has three beautiful golf courses. So, it’s a great place to have an event like this,” said Jim Ardent, director of golf.