Georgia State Golf Association offering free clinic to military veterans in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | September 3, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 10:06 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Military members and veterans of Columbus can now get in some free tee time on the green.

The Georgia State Golf Association, through a department of Veterans Affairs grant, will be conducting weekly free golf clinics to military personnel and veterans overcoming any injury, disability, or just new to the game.

“It’s a group of veterans that are coming out. They might be dealing with a physical ailment from their service. They might be dealing with PTSD. We’re having a day of golf for them. It’s at no cost to them and it gets them out of the house and it gives them a good day. Golf is a safe and fun activity and the city of Columbus has three beautiful golf courses. So, it’s a great place to have an event like this,” said Jim Ardent, director of golf.

The courses will be offered at Oxbow Creek Golf Course ever Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. through October 1.

Space is limited. To register, click here.

