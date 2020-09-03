Health officials warn of flu season approaching amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While coronavirus continues, health officials are now worried about a different kind of illness, the flu, which is nearly here as fall rapidly approaches.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a normal year, the flu kills 60,000 people in the United States. More than 800,000 wind up in the hospital from the virus.
Medical professionals like Dr. Daryl Ellis, a private-practice physician with Piedmont Regional Hospital who is also the director of Emergency Medical Services at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, is worried those numbers could double during the pandemic with limited resources available in hospitals.
“When you add influenza into that, another respiratory illness that has potential fatal consequences if not treated aggressively for patients who are susceptible, then we have an already stretched system that is then going to be bombarded,” Ellis said.
Ellis said COVID-19 and the flu will likely be competing for resources, using the same ICU beds, ventilators, and personal protective equipment in the hospitals to treat patients.
One way to hold that off from ever happening is to get a flu shot ahead of the crowd.
“What we can control is try to decrease the impact of influenza this year by getting as many people immunized as soon as possible before the actual influenza wave hits us,” Ellis said.
According to recent information from the CDC, a vaccine for coronavirus could be released to the masses as early as November, but that shouldn’t limit or decrease shipment or production availability for the flu vaccine.
Flu season in the southern hemisphere typically hits around October, but Ellis and the local Department of Public Health are expecting shipments of the flu vaccine within the next week.
“I don’t think there is going to be any delay,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department “I know that people are hard at work for a coronavirus vaccine, but that is a different thing than a flu vaccine, so we should be good.”
Getting a flu shot won’t protect you from coronavirus, but it will, of course, help protect you and others from catching the flu. In the long-term, a flu shot will help keep healthcare workers on the front lines healthy, enabling them to keep battling the pandemic.
