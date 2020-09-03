Hot & Mostly Dry End to the Week / Start to Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another hot and muggy day across the Valley on this Thursday, and we can expect more of the same as we roll into Friday and the start of the weekend. Look for mid to upper 90s for afternoon highs the next two days with only a slight chance of showers late Friday evening into Friday night. Saturday will feature a 20% coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening, but most will stay dry and hot. For Sunday and Labor Day, the rain coverage will come up to around 30-40%, so make sure you have a backup plan in case you have anything going on outdoors. The WTVM weather app will be a great tool to keep track of the rain and storms too! The rain coverage will hover around 30-40% through all of next week until things dry out a bit on Friday and Saturday. Highs will generally be in the lower 90s, but those that end up seeing more rain and clouds could stay in the upper 80s.