Man injured in shooting in parking lot of Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Columbus bar Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the parking lot of The Suite on Sidney Simons Boulevard.
According to Columbus police, a 34-year-old male was in the parking lot with a friend when he was approached by another male with a gun. The suspect fired at the victim as he and his friend were trying to get away. The victim was shot in the leg.
Police said while the victim was on the ground, he retrieved a gun he was carrying and fired back at the suspect. The suspect then entered a vehicle and left the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said none of the parties are believed to have been inside The Suite before the incident happened.
