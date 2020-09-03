Producers offering exclusive sneak preview screening of ‘Electric Jesus’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The producers of “Electric Jesus” have arranged for an exclusive sneak preview screening of the film.
The screening takes place Friday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. EST, followed by a live Zoom talkback hosted by comedian, actor, and writer Susan Issacs. She will interview filmmakers Chris an Emili Reach White, cast members Brian Baumgarter and Shannon Hutchinson, and soundtrack producer Daniel Smith.
“Electric Jesus” was filmed in Columbus in 2019. The movie is set in the summer of 1986 and tells the story of Christian hair metal band who hits the road for the summer and gets the opportunity to open for Stryper, a real Christian hair metal band.
Registration is limited. To reserve a spot for the viewing, click here.
