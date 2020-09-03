School resource officers in Troup Co. issued body-worn cameras

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - School resource officers (SRO) in Troup County were issued body-worn cameras this week.
The three deputies assigned as school resource officers will use the cameras in their official capacity as an SRO. These deputies are responsible for the safety and security at Callaway High School, Callaway Middle School, and Long Cane Middle School.
Occasionally, the officers are involved in incidents that need review on either a school or agency level, or both.
“In this day and age of law enforcement transparency, I believe the issuing of these body cams to my SRO’s will be an asset to not only my agency but also the Troup County School System with whom we have a great partnership with,” said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff.
The use of body-worn cameras have proven to be a valuable tool for law enforcement officers as they can increase accountability, provide crucial evidence, and reduce citizen complaints.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.