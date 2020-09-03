Springer Opera House in Columbus making plans to reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The historic Springer Opera House in Columbus is making plans to reopen after being closed for six months.
The first set of shows will hit the stage in October, but they will be outside.
To get people used to being in a group again, staff is building an outdoor set to host their first show of the fall season. After two months of outdoor shows, attendees will be able to fill seats in December.
Paul Pierce, producing artistic director of the Springer, shared what the theater is doing to keep people safe.
“We are installing ultraviolet lights inside of all our air handlers that will kill viruses and bacteria in the air conditioning system. We’re going to protect them that way,” said Pierce.
There are contingency plans in place for the October and November outdoor shows. If there is light rain, the show will go on, but if there’s lightning, the show will wait.
