Truck catches fire at gas station on Hopewell Church Rd. in Whitesville

Truck catches fire at gas station on Hopewell Church Rd. in Whitesville
Truck catches fire at gas station on Hopewell Church Rd. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson | September 3, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 2:27 PM

WHITESVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A pickup truck caught fire at a gas station on Hopewell Church Road in Whitesville.

A man traveling from Alabama to Atlanta stopped for gas at the Shell station on the Hopewell Church exit on 1-185. After he stopped at the pump, the truck caught on fire.

The man quickly got his dad out of the truck. His father relies on a wheelchair. Neither of the men sustained injuries.

The truck is a total loss and the pump was also damaged by the fire.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.