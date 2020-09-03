Truck catches fire at gas station on Hopewell Church Rd. in Whitesville

WHITESVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A pickup truck caught fire at a gas station on Hopewell Church Road in Whitesville.
A man traveling from Alabama to Atlanta stopped for gas at the Shell station on the Hopewell Church exit on 1-185. After he stopped at the pump, the truck caught on fire.
The man quickly got his dad out of the truck. His father relies on a wheelchair. Neither of the men sustained injuries.
The truck is a total loss and the pump was also damaged by the fire.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.