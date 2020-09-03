Two more Friday prep football games cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issues with coronavirus led to the cancellation of a pair of prep football games on Thursday, one day before they were scheduled to be played, the second and third games to be affected this week.
The Russell County Warriors game versus Park Crossing was scratched because a player was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week. The school was conducting contact tracing as of Thursday morning to see who else might be affected. No decision had been made future games as of Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Marion County Eagles’ season opener versus Washington-Wilkes was cancelled due to COVID issues with the Tigers program.
Calvary Christian cancelled all of the week’s fall sports events on Tuesday due to COVID diagnoses within the general student body. The early call allowed Brookstone to reschedule an opponent for Friday. The Cougars will now face Mount Paran Christian in their season opener.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.