Ala. couple designs mask to prevent glasses from fogging up

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple in Mountain Brook came up with a solution to keep your glasses from fogging up when you wear a mask.
And now, they’re starting to see interest from as far as Japan and Australia.
It’s called the SLEEVZ mask.
Scott Joe and Julie Bernstein said after the statewide face mask ordinance, they recognized glasses fogging up was a problem and were determined to come up with a solution that was comfortable and provided protection.
They designed a patent-pending face mask that attaches to your glasses, grips your nose, and has magnets to connect at your chin.
“It’s versatile and it’s futuristic in the fact that it has the magnets and is transition-able from the face covering to a face mask,” said Julie.
They’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign and are taking orders now.
