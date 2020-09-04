Atlanta woman sentenced to federal prison after Auburn, Ala. meth arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Atlanta woman will spend more than the next four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
37-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Caselli was reportedly making arrangements to sell a large amount of methamphetamine to a buyer in Lee County, Ala. in April 2019.
Law enforcement intercepted Caselli in Auburn, Ala. and when officers searched her vehicle, they found a box with approximately one pound of meth, leading to her arrest.
DEA analysis found that the drugs in her car were approximately 99 percent pure.
Caselli was indicted in July 2019 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and pleaded guilty in May 2020.
Following her 50-month sentence, Caselli will serve three years of supervised released.
