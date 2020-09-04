Car nearly hidden in woods after single vehicle crash on J.R. Allen Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single vehicle crash has left a vehicle on J.R. Allen Pkwy. nearly hidden in the woodline.
The crash happening early this morning in the eastbound lanes of J.R. Allen Pkwy. near the I-185 southbound exit.
Traffic in the area is backed up for at least half a mile currently. Crews are working to clear the scene, but there is no word on when it is expected to reopen. Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible.
There is no word at this time on the condition of anyone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details.
