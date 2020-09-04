Chattahoochee Co. considered a COVID-19 hotspot

“We are doing what we can,” said County Manager Laura Lee Bernstein. “We have had only two deaths within the county. We have had only 13 hospitalizations. That speaks exactly to the health of everyone within the county and how we are trying to mitigate it. It helps that Fort Benning has put forth measures that are really strict to try to get ahead and get a handle on it. We have tried to model that and be in line with them. So, we are sending a consistent message across the county.”