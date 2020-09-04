Chattahoochee Co. considered a COVID-19 hotspot

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee County continues to be a coronavirus hotspot as listed by the White House Task Force.
The most recent numbers from the Department of Public Health show Chattahoochee County now has 1,365 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of March.
In the last two weeks alone, there has been a significant increase with 464 cases. County officials said although the numbers may be concerning, they are doing all they can to mitigate the pandemic’s affects within in the county.
“We are doing what we can,” said County Manager Laura Lee Bernstein. “We have had only two deaths within the county. We have had only 13 hospitalizations. That speaks exactly to the health of everyone within the county and how we are trying to mitigate it. It helps that Fort Benning has put forth measures that are really strict to try to get ahead and get a handle on it. We have tried to model that and be in line with them. So, we are sending a consistent message across the county.”
The Chattahoochee County School District canceled its two upcoming football games due to COVID-19 concerns, but he the district’s superintendent, Dr. Kristie Brooks, said school will still start Sept. 9.
The local emergency management agency and department of public health have been working closely with the district to assure a safe return to school for the students doing in-classroom learning.
