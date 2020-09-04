Columbus police release surveillance photo of card theft, fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are searching for a man they believe to be responsible for a card theft and fraud case they are investigating.
The case involves someone stealing a credit card before using it to make fraudulent purchases.
Police say the man seen in the photo is believed to frequent the Circle K in the 1800 block of S. Lumpkin Rd.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man seen in the surveillance photo is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Financial Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424.
