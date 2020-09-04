“Repackaging Job” scam hits the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new scam is beginning to target unsuspecting victims in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Columbus police are warning of a “Repackaging Job” scam that tricks people into thinking they will receive large sums of money for receiving, repackaging and mailing merchandise ordered online to a foreign address.
What the person being scammed does not know is that the merchandise inside the boxes was stolen.
Columbus police say they were recently made aware of this scam from a credit card fraud victim in Enterprise, Ala. and have since located victims across the country.
Police also say to be mindful of accepting any jobs online, as they may not be legitimate.
