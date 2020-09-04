Sports Overtime: Week 3 sees return of high school football in Georgia

(WTVM) - It’s Week 3 of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley and this week sees the return of the Friday night lights to the Peach State.
This week’s Game of the Week sees the battle of the Tigers as the Troup County High School Tigers take on the Harris County High School Tigers.
Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will scores, highlights and more from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here are the games Sports Leader 9 is covering this week:
- Troup County at Harris County
- Columbus at Northside
- Jordan at Pacelli
- Central at Smiths Station
- Mount Paran Christian at Brookstone
- Lee-Scott at Glenwood
- Prattville at Auburn
- Lanier at Opelika
- B.B. Comer at Lanett
- Carver-Montgomery at Valley
- Schley County at Deerfield-Windsor
- Billingsley at Loachapoka
- Eufaula at R.E. Lee
- Chambers Academy at Springwood
- Mt. Zion-Carroll at Central-Talbotton
- Talladega at Beauregard
- Chattahoochee County at Miller County
- LaGrange at Upson-Lee
- Spencer at Villa Rica
- Taylor County at Crawford County
- LaFayette at Randolph County
- Lakeside at Cornerstone Christian
