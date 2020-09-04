Staying Hot & Dry Heading into Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into the 3-day holiday weekend, a dose of blazing late summer sunshine will push highs into the mid to upper 90s through Saturday. Still expect it to be pretty humid outside, but northwest winds in place will keep us dry and at least slightly less muggy. A weak front moving through tonight could possibly bring us a stray shower overnight and tomorrow, but most of us will stay very dry. Expect a few more clouds here and there for the rest of the Labor Day weekend with rain chances back up slightly to 20-30% coverage through Monday.
Highs should hang out around the low 90s each day next week with hit-or-miss storms possible again during the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, it looks like any dose of cooler fall-like air will stay put to the northwest of us, so the forecast looks pretty standard for summertime for us instead. Out in the tropics, we have several tropical waves we’re monitoring in the Atlantic for tropical development over the next week, but for now, no immediate concerns for the U.S.
