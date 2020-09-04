Staying Hot & Dry Heading into Labor Day Weekend

Highs should hang out around the low 90s each day next week with hit-or-miss storms possible again during the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, it looks like any dose of cooler fall-like air will stay put to the northwest of us, so the forecast looks pretty standard for summertime for us instead. Out in the tropics, we have several tropical waves we’re monitoring in the Atlantic for tropical development over the next week, but for now, no immediate concerns for the U.S.