Suspect wanted in LaGrange for business burglaries on Lafayette Pkwy.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for business burglaries.
Four businesses on Lafayette Parkway were burglarized Sept. 4.
According to LaGraage police, the suspect shattered the windows of the businesses and stole money, a cash register, and barber equipment.
Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
