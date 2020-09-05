Columbus organization hosts event to raise money for scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic is not stopping one Columbus organization from handing out scholarships to deserving students and do that they need to raise money.
Overflo Outreach Ministries held a vendor’s fair to raise money for the scholarships they give out in the spring to high school seniors.
Last year’s winners are currently attending Florida A&M University, Kennesaw State University and Clayton State University.
“You know it’s always great to be able to give back to your community anytime your giving back it makes for a better community and a better people in your community,” said Gerald Riley, the owner of Overflo Salon.
The purpose of the scholarship is to give students who not only do great work in school but also in the community a chance to excel.
