Muscogee Co. inmate dead, Auto Zone stabbing suspect believed to be responsible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An inmate in the Muscogee County Jail is dead and the man behind an allegedly racially-motivated stabbing in Columbus is being looked at as the suspect.
39-year-old Eddie Nelson Jr. was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Charles Newton at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The suspect in the death has been identified as 19-year-old Jayvon Hatchett, another inmate in the Muscogee County Jail.
According to jail records, Nelson had been in the jail since Aug. 26 on charges of violation of probation and failure to register as a sex offender.
Hatchett was being held in the jail for an alleged racially-motivated stabbing at Auto Zone on 32nd St. in late August. In his initial Recorder’s Court hearing, court testimony revealed that Hatchett reported to police that he wanted to find a white man to kill, leading to the attack.
District Attorney-elect Mark Jones says that, if convicted, Hatchett could be one of the first offenders sentenced under the new Georgia Hate Crime Bill.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
