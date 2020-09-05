One man dead after late-night shooting on Toney Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has lost his life after being shot just before midnight on Toney Dr.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of Toney Dr. where callers reported to dispatchers that a young man had been shot.
Once on the scene, officers found 30-year-old Lukas Brendon Boykin deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Boykin deceased at 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 5.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
Anyone with information on Boykin’s murder is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-225-4261.
