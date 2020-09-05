Tranquil Labor Day; Average Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hope you are enjoying the start to the long weekend! It has been a quiet story weather wise across the Chattahoochee Valley with mostly sunny skies and temps in the sizzling mid-90s for most. The quiet conditions will continue into Sunday and Labor Day Monday with only a 10-20% coverage area of storms. Not a washout by any means. Next week is looking rather average with highs around the 90 degree mark which is about what we should expect for the first couple weeks of September. A cool down we were tracking to the northwest will not have enough “steam” to make it to the Valley, however, a slight drop in humidity is possible late next week. Often time it is extremely hard (as many of you know) to get anything of significance in terms of a fall air mass this time of year, but down the line I’m sure we see at least some relief as our climate statistical averages start to undergo a steeper decline. Tropics are busy, with a high chance of development of a tropical wave out near Africa, and a low chance of development for a wave in the southern Caribbean. Going through September and October we are certainly not out of the woods, so let’s continue to keep an eye. Stay tuned to WTVM Storm Team 9 for the latest updates.